Man imprisoned for 1994 murders is free man

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Latest on a hearing reconsidering the case of a Kansas man who was convicted in a 1994 double homicide. (all times local):

5 p.m.

A man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder in Kansas City, Kansas, walked out of court a free man, after charges in the case were dismissed.

Lamonte McIntyre was freed Friday after Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree Sr. announced the county would no longer contest McIntyre’s innocence.

The decision came on the second day of what was expected to be a weeklong hearing to reconsider McIntyre’s conviction in the 1994 shooting deaths of two cousins in Kansas City, Kansas.

McIntyre, 41, walked out of the courthouse late Friday afternoon and greeted his mother and other joyful supporters. He was 17 when the homicides occurred.

A key witness to the homicides recanted her testimony, saying she was pressured to accuse McIntyre. Others testified that investigators ignored witnesses who said McIntyre was the wrong suspect and never connected him to the victims or the site where they were killed.

____

3:45 p.m.

A man who always insisted he was innocent in a 1994 double murder in Kansas City, Kansas, has won his freedom.

A hearing began Thursday on a motion to reconsider the conviction of 41-year-old Lamonte McIntyre, who has been serving two life sentences since his conviction in the deaths.

The hearing was scheduled to last into next week but on Friday the Wyandotte County District Attorney said in a news release that he found a “manifest injustice” in McIntyre’s case. McIntyre is scheduled to be releasd Friday evening.

The Kansas City Star reports the district attorney said new information _ such as that a key witness recanted her testimony that McIntyre was the killer _ would likely mean a jury today would have reasonable doubt about McIntyre’s guilt.

Testimony indicated investigators who worked the case issued no search warrants, arrested McIntyre after 19 minutes of interviews and never discovered a link between McIntyre and the victims, who were gunned down in broad daylight.

____

Noon

A Kansas man who has spent more than half his life in prison for a double homicide is getting a chance at freedom with support from several people _ including relatives of the two men who were killed.

A hearing began Thursday in Wyandotte County to reconsider the case against Lamonte McIntyre, who was sentenced to consecutive life terms in the 1994 deaths of Doniel Quinn and Donald Ewing. They were shot in broad daylight as they sat in a car in a drug-infested neighborhood.

McIntyre, 41, has always said he was innocent. His case returned to court after a motion by his legal team, including Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate and representatives from the Midwest Innocence Project and Centurion Ministries Inc., which work to free those wrongfully convicted. Pilate and Centurion have been researching the case for about eight years, The Kansas City Star reported.