Program helps foster, adoptive kids adapt through music

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A woman who spent much of her childhood bouncing from one foster home to another is now helping foster and adopted children adjust through musical experiences.

Melanie Barrier is founder of Music That Reclaims, which takes children across the country to concerts and musical theater, even providing backstage tours and meetings with the stars.

The 55-year-old St. Louis woman went into Florida’s foster care system as a newborn and lived in 20 foster homes before she was adopted at age 10. Barrier told St. Louis Public Radio that listening to music was her only form of stability.

Now, she watches as the eyes of young people light up with their up-close look at musicians.