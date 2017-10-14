Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Series Oct. 14-15 in Downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS - Thousands of runners from all over the country will take to the streets in downtown St. Louis this weekend to take part in the 7th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon, 5K and 10K.

Drivers can expect a few traffic delays around the city as more than 10 thousand are expected to participate in this weekend’s events. The 5K is Saturday and the 10K and half marathon are on Sunday.

The races will wind all over the city. Thousands participating from 48 states and eight countries are expected. You can also attend a Health and Fitness Expo at America's Center, which will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

St. Louis is one of thirty stops for the marathon series. Music will fill the air as lots of local bands will provide live entertainment along the course and local cheer leading squads will also help encourage the runners.

The 5K race starts at 8 am and the half marathon and 10K kicks off Sunday at 7 am.

To learn more visit: http://www.runrocknroll.com/st-louis/the-weekend/schedule-of-events/

