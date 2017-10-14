St. Louisans gather to support and aid those living with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Autism Speaks Walk was held Saturday, in Forest Park. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span of individuals with autism and their families.

Autism or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Experts say there is not one autism but many subtypes.

Each person can have unique strengths and challenges that are caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences. However, many are accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

Through partnerships and collaboration, Autism Speaks is committed to:

• Increasing global understanding and acceptance of autism

• Being a catalyst for research breakthroughs

• Increasing early-childhood screening and timely interventions

• Improving the transition to adulthood

• Ensuring access to reliable information and services throughout the life span

“Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for people with autism. With every step, you take and every dollar you raise, you help enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.”

To learn more visit: autismspeakswalk.org