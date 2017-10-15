× Boy, 6, critical after car crashes in suburban Chicago pond

AURORA, Ill.- A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after rescuers pulled him from a car that crashed into a retention pond in suburban Chicago.

Aurora police say three women also were in the vehicle when it entered the pond near Diehl Road and Interstate 88 around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The women were able to exit the car but the boy couldn’t.

An Aurora Fire Department dive team found the boy and pulled him rom the water. Authorities believe he was in the water for about 30 minutes.

The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is 31. They say it appears alcohol may be a factor in the crash. Rainy, stormy weather may also have been a factor.