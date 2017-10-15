Dick Gregory’s life and legacy honored on Washington Univeristy’s campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis native and civil rights activist Dick Gregory's life and legacy was honored Sunday on the campus of Washington University.

To truly honor Dick Gregory, celebrations were scheduled in his honor.

It`s been almost two months since the devastating loss of African-American civil rights activist and author, Dick Gregory.

The St. Louis native and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brother was a known staple in the heights of the civil rights movement, standing alongside fellow fraternity brother Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Gregory`s legacy continues to live on and is being celebrated in a two-part series at Washington University`s campus.

Gregory, a graduate of Sumner High School is being recognized by the university to celebrate his life and legacy lasting for 84 years.

His brother, Ronald says this event comes at a perfect time in our nation`s climate, “The thing is now is that what he taught us, we have to go forth and continue his legacy and continue his message.”

Several speakers took the stage for part one of the series Sunday.

In part two, a showing of tv one`s unsung episode dedicated to Gregory will be played, followed by a discussion led by Ronald Gregory.

“One of the things he always said is to fight for human rights is not a spectator sport, it`s a particular sport, you can`t be in the stands cheering them on, you have to be marching with them,” said Ronald Gregory.

