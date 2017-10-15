Gun violence reigns over the weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Gun violence continues in the City of St. Louis leaving multiple people wounded in 8 separate shootings.

Detectives at the St. Louis police headquarters say the first call came in early Saturday morning, when police responded for a report of a woman shot in the back in the 6000 block of North Broadway. Police say she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Then 30 minutes later, near the intersection of South Grand Blvd. and Gravois Ave. investigators say a person was shot at but was not hit by the gunman who is still at large.

Around 5 am Saturday police responded near North Broadway and Taylor Ave. where officers found a male victim shot. He was transported to an area hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

About 10 minutes later, investigators say a woman was shot in the leg and raped by an unknown suspect in the 4300 block of Rosaline. Police are searching for the man responsible for that assault.

Also on Saturday, police say a man was shot in the arm in the 5000 block of Beacon in North St Louis. At this time police have no motive or suspects in custody.

Sunday morning, police tell us a female victim was shot in the leg and a second victim sustained cuts from glass at a shooting near MLK and Clara. The female victim was transported to and area hospital, the gunman remains at large.

Just after 2 a.m. police responded to the 7500 block of Pennsylvania for a report of teenage and adult robbed at gunpoint. During the robbery, the teen was shot in the calf.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Kennerly officers responded to a report of a man shot in the calf, he was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing.

Just two hours later, someone open fire in the 5400 block of Gilmore. That victim was shot in his hand and wrist.

Police say anyone with information on the shootings should contact St. Louis City Police Department.