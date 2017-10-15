× James Corden catches flak for joking about Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Television talk show host James Corden is facing a backlash over jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Corden made a string of quips about Weinstein and the sexual misconduct allegations against him during a Hollywood charity event Friday. Corden joked about Weinstein in a bathtub and said “he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein’s accusers, chided Corden on Sunday on Twitter, saying “shame on this pig.”

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden’s jokes show “EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

The host of “The Late Late Show” apologized on Twitter, saying he intended to shame Weinstein and called Weinstein’s behavior “inexcusable.” Corden tweeted, “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter.”