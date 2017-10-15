Police respond to 8 shootings since Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gun violence continues in the City of St. Louis leaving multiple people wounded in eight separate shootings since Saturday morning.

Detectives at police headquarters say the first call came in early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the back in the 6000 block of North Broadway. Police say she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators report that another person was shot at but not hit about 30 minutes later near the intersection of South Grand Blvd and Gravois Ave. The gunman is still out there.

Around 5 am on Saturday police responded near North Broadway and Taylor Ave where upon arrival, they found a male victim shot. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

About 10 minutes later, investigators tell us a woman was shot in the leg and then raped by an unknown suspect in the 4300 block of Rosaline. Police are searching for the man responsible for that assault.

Also on Saturday, police say a man was shot in the arm in the 5000 block of Beacon in North St. Louis. Police have no motive or suspects in custody.

Early Sunday morning, police report a female victim shot in the leg. A second victim sustained cuts from glass from the incident. The female victim was transported to an area hospital. The gunman remains at large.

About an hour later, police responded to the 7500 hundred block of Pennsylvania for a report of a teenager and an adult robbed at gunpoint. The teen was shot during the robbery.

Around 4 am on Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Kennerly police report that one man was shot in a car.

Police say anyone with information on these shootings should contact them.