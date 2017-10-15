St. Louis Health Department to take housing authority to court over mice at publice housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – You Paid For It has learned that the St. Louis City Health Department plans to take the St. Louis Housing Authority to court over the mice infestation problem at the Clinton Peabody public housing complex in South St. Louis.

Health Department investigators found a number of violations at the complex they wanted corrected that's contributing to the problem.

They ordered the Housing Authority to correct them. When that wasn't done Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Lovell was notified that her agency was being taken to court.

We have been reporting on this issue for weeks now, ever since the Housing Authority announced that it was bringing in six feral cats to tackle the mice infestation. The Health Department is not endorsing that idea.

As many as 7 of the 30 buildings are overrun with mice. Almost 300 people live at the complex.

You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis also learned that the situation is creating some health concerns for new mothers and their babies, as well as other children at the complex.

A pediatrician at St. Louis University Medical School reached out to Elliott with her concerns about the diseases the mice and cats can cause. Dr. Donna Halloran also fears that kids could be bitten by the feral cats.