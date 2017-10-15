× University of Illinois announces $2.25B fundraising effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has kicked off a $2.25 billion fundraising campaign.

The News-Gazette reports the campaign is the university’s newest and most ambitious fundraising effort. Chancellor Robert Jones announced the goal at the end of a performance at the State Farm Center on Friday night. The event coincided with the UI Foundation’s annual donor weekend.

Jones says the university already has raised $1.01 billion since a quiet fundraising phase started in 2014. The campaign’s public phase will run through 2022.

Jones says he knows the university will achieve its $2.25 billion goal and “together we will change the world.”

Other University of Illinois campuses have separate goals. UI Springfield announced a $40 million goal last week. UI Chicago will kick off its campaign Oct. 27.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.co