ST. LOUIS – The month of October is a beautiful one in St. Louis and full of Fall fun! Scott Hepper of Walter Knoll Florists brings some wonderful arrangements, perfect for the different events in October. He shows some great ideas that are easy to do yourself for Halloween centerpieces and parties. He also shows off some ideas for October birthdays and Bosses Day.

For more information visit: wkf.com