3 teens killed in car crash in southeastern Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say three teenagers have been killed and another injured in a southeast Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified those killed as 14-year-old Cody Logan, 16-year-old Camille McCain and 16-year-old Linda Schulz. The crash happened Saturday night when the car Schulz was driving crossed the center of a Butler County road, went off the left side and struck a tree north of Poplar Bluff.

Schulz and McCain died at the scene. Logan was pronounced dead at a hospital early Sunday.

A 14-year-old who survived the crash was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital with serious injuries.