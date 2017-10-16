× Ballpark Village hosting ‘Construction Business’ meetings for phase 2

ST. LOUIS, MO — The second phase of Ballpark Village is well into the planning stages and developers are looking for businesses to fill the space.

Ballpark Village is hosting, “Construction Business Opportunity Meetings.” The presentation is for minority, women-owned and disadvantaged enterprises. It will include construction opportunities for phase two including hotel, office and retail spaces.

There are two times to catch the presentation. You can see it Monday at 9am or 5:30pm. It will be held at PBR in Ballpark Village.