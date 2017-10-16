Bomb and Arson called to house fires in Wellston
WELLSTON, MO – The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit has been call to Wellston Monday night after 2 house fires broke out in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue.
Firefighters from several North County fire departments were called to fires around 9 pm.
The fires were brought under control by 9:30 pm.
One firefighter was injured and was transported to the hospital with minor injures.
A fire captain on the scene told Fox 2 that nature of the fire was suspicious after a initial investigation revealed multiple fires had been set in both houses.
38.678876 -90.292064