De Smet High School in mourning after assistant football coach killed

ST. LOUIS, MO — A De Smet Jesuit assistant High School football coach has passed away. The school and St. Louis police have identified the man shot as former Kirkwood High School and Lindenwood University football player and Jaz Granderson.

Police received a report of a shooting at around 1:00am Monday at the intersection of Minnesota near Hill in the city of St. Louis. Police say a witness reported hearing a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say Granderson was shot in the stomach. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene but then died at a local hospital.

A woman who lives near the scene says the victim pounded on her apartment window asking for help. She told FOX 2 the victim said he had been shot and his SUV stolen. The woman also told us that the victim indicated he had been shot in his car. That woman called police once she realized the man had been shot and needed help.

De Smet Jesuit High School sent this release to FOX 2:

"The De Smet Jesuit community is mourning the loss of Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach, who passed away last night (Sunday, October 15). Coach Granderson was a member of the De Smet Jesuit football staff for two seasons. He was the first assistant coach hired by Head Varsity Football Coach Rob Steeples in 2016.

Coach Steeples, his staff, De Smet Jesuit counselors and administrators are supporting students during this difficult time."

Students and coaches are sharing their grief on social media. A game he was scheduled to be at tonight has been cancelled. Helias Catholic Football posted this message to Facebook:

Dear Parents and Fans of the Helias Football Team - We were just informed that the 9th/10th game against DeSmet that was scheduled for today at 4pm has been cancelled. It is with heavy hearts to hear that one of their assistant coaches for DeSmet was shot and killed last night. It is with complete understanding that the DeSmet football team and community are in shock and mourning right now and are unable to travel and play the game. Please join with us in praying for the coach's family, DeSmet's football team and school. As for right now we have no new game scheduled but we will look for one. We are sorry for this inconvenience.​ Due to this change of schedule the 9th/10th players will not have practice today.​ Please continue to pray for DeSmet. Coach Tim Rulo

RIP Jaz Granderson. Prayers to his family, our Kirkwood family, players, and fellow coaches at Desmet. Sad day. Smh — Coach Wagner (@THECoachKdub) October 16, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the @DeSmetJesuitFB on the passing of coach Jaz Granderson. He was a teammate of coach Mike Bunton at @LindenwoodFB — Parkway North FB (@PNHFootball) October 16, 2017

Jaz Granderson's Holiday Drive at Vashon High School: