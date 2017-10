ST. LOUIS, MO — Halloween is a little more than two weeks away and the average Americans plans to spend $35 on candy to give to trick or treaters. The CandyStore.com has released it’s survey on each state’s favorite treat.

The survey shows that Missourians love Milky Ways, Dubble- Bubble gum and Butterfingers. Illinois residents go for Sour Patch Kids, M&M’s and Starburst.

If you still need to buy your candy for Halloween the best deals will be on October 27th.