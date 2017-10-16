Support Salvation Army California Wildfire Relief

Kevin’​s Reel World – Josh Brolin

Posted 8:56 am, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33AM, October 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Brolin leads a team of hot shot firefighters in the new movie, "Only the Brave".  He tells Kevin why portraying this courageous firefighter, made him a better man.