Man wanted in Illinois charged with killing upstate NY woman

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) _ Authorities say a man wanted in Illinois has been charged with killing a 47-year-old woman in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Police in the city of Newburgh say officers responded around 2:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of an unattended death. When officers arrived they found Tanya Smith, of Newburgh, dead in a second-floor bedroom.

Newburgh detectives and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation resulting in the arrest of 59-year-old Kevin Cook, who was staying with a relative in the city located 60 miles north of Manhattan.

Cook was charged with second-degree murder and with being a fugitive from justice stemmig from a warrant issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections in August.

It wasn’t clear if cook has an attorney prior to his arraignment Monday.