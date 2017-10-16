× Missouri ethics panel to review complaint against Missouri lawmaker after ‘hanging’ Facebook post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House Ethics Committee is reviewing a complaint against a lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged.

It will hold a hearing Monday at the Capitol on the complaint against Republican Rep. Warren Love.

Love expressed hope in a Facebook post that whoever vandalized the monument in Springfield, Missouri, would be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love has said he was using old cowboy jargon, but Democrats calling for his resignation have said his words evoke images of lynchings of black people.

Senators voted in September to formally discipline a black, Democratic colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

The differing responses to the lawmakers’ comments have also drawn criticism from Democrats.