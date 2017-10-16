× Multiple children, adult injured in school bus crash in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. _Six children and one adult were injured when a school bus and car collided Monday morning in O’Fallon, Missouri. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway K at Waterford Crossing.

They have all been taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.