One of the best haunted houses in America is in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Where are the top haunted houses in America? The website Fright Find has best places near you.

You don’t have to travel far in Missouri. The Darkness in Soulard has been in operation since 1994 and includes Hollywood quality special effects in 30,000 square feet of space.

In Illinois the top haunted house is Nightmares: Basement of the Dead in Aurora near Chicago.