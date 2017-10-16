Pet of the Week- Nala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Nala is a 6-month-old Black Mouth Cur mix. She is playful, outgoing and loves everyone she meets, even more than her toys! Nala is spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested.

Her adoption fee is $150.

If you are interested in learning more about Nala, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.