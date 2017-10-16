Police investigating after man, woman killed in separate shootings overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A violent weekend in the city of St. Louis gets intensifies after two murders overnight. Those killings are part of more than a dozen people shot over the weekend in St. Louis city.

The two overnight murders happened just hours apart; one in north city and the other in south city. At this point, police don`t believe the cases are related.

Police received the call for this shooting about 1 a.m. It happened on Minnesota near hHill. Police say a black man in his late 20`s was shot in the stomach. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene but then died at a local hospital.

A woman who lives near the scene says the victim pounded on her apartment window asking for help. She told FOX 2 the victim said he had been shot and his SUV stolen. The woman also told us that the victim indicated he had been shot in his car.

That woman called police once she realized the man had been shot and needed help.

The other murder happened about 9:25 p.m. N. Grand. In that case, police say a black woman in her early 30`s was shot in the chest. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

The details surrounding what happened in that incident are still unclear.

Police say there are no suspects in either of the murders.