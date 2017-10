Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _With the crisp weather and leaves changing colors, fall can be a wonderful time of year! Except for the pests that want to get inside your warm, cozy home.

Jay Everitt, with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, tells us how to keep annoying critters out of your space. He brought in live caged pests and products to combat these pests, plus various gadgets that do the same!

To learn more visit: www.rottler.com