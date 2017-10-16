Song of the Day – Magic of Lights

For the first time in its history, Gateway Motorsports Park will transform into a festive wonderland with the Magic of Lights drive-through holiday lights experience! Tickets go on sale today, but why not win your win in?!

The Magic of Lights™ experience will start on Friday, November 17 and continue through New Year’s Day. The family-friendly “one carload, one price” holiday attraction will run from dusk each evening to 10 p.m. The inaugural Magic of Lights™ experience at Gateway Motorsports Park will become a new holiday tradition for the entire family.

Buy your tickets here.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, October 16th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.