St. Clair County busts Belleville couple dealing guns and ammo

BELLEVILLE, IL - Authorities find a Belleville couple with a stock-pile of guns and ammunition in a motel room overlooking an interstate. Now, Shawn C. Holland and Cara L. Anderson are locked up at the St. Clair County jail.

Earlier this month, the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit started an investigation Holland and Anderson, who were allegedly buying and selling assault rifles while they were staying in a Caseyville, Illinois motel. A search warrant was executed on October 11th, 2017, at the Old Country Inn, just off I-64 and Il Rt. 157. During a search, agents recovered several assault rifles and multiple handguns, 38 fully loaded (30) round .223 magazines, thousands of rounds of loose rifle ammunition, and a level IV bulletproof vest.

Holland has been charged with four counts of felony Unlawful Possession of Firearm and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm ammunition without Requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a Misdemeanor. Anderson has been charged with five counts of Unlawful Possession of firearm by felon. Each has bond set at $750,000.00.