St. Louis high school basketball teams to play in 48 hour hoops marathon

ST. LOUIS, MO- How would you feel about tipping off a high school basketball game that counted at 4am? Practices don’t start for the winter high school sports season for another two weeks, but some St. Louis area high school basketball geams are already gearing up for what is believed to be a first: 48 hours of continuous high school hoops in the same location.

On Monday, the field was announced for the 10th Annual Norm Stewart Classic, to benefit the Coaches vs. Cancer program. This year’s schedule will feature 47 teams, playing at all hours of the day, for two days straight at Columbia College the weekend of December 1.

Locally, the field includes girls teams from Hazelwood Central, St. Joseph’s Academy, Incarnate Word, Washington and Principia, along with boys teams from Vianney, Grandview-Hillsboro and Confluence Academy.

Of the St. Louis squads competing, Confluence Academy gets the most unorthodox tip-off time at 4am, although several squads could find themselves on the court past midnight, with 10pm tip-offs.

Norm Stewart Classic Tip-Off Times

Friday, December 1:

6:00 PM Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Hazelwood Central, Florissant (Girls)

8:00 PM Springfield Hillcrest vs. Oak Park, Kansas City (Boys)

10:00 PM Jefferson City vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Louis (Girls)

Saturday, December 2:

12:00 AM Columbia Battle vs. Raytown South (Boys)

2:00 AM Springfield Glendale vs. Smithville (Boys)

4:00 AM Centralia vs. Confluence Academy, St. Louis (Boys)

6:00 AM Harrisburg vs. Community R-6, Laddonia (Girls)

8:00 AM Harrisburg vs. Community R-6, Laddonia (Boys)

10:00 AM Salisbury vs. Brookfield (Girls)

12:00 PM Salisbury vs. Brookfield (Boys)

2:00 PM Incarnate Word Academy, Bel-Nor vs. Regina, Iowa City (Girls)

4:00 PM Columbia Battle vs. Waynesville (Girls)

6:00 PM Columbia Hickman vs. Liberty North (Boys)

8:00 PM Columbia Tolton Catholic vs. Grandview-Hillsboro (Boys)

10:00 PM Columbia Tolton Catholic vs. St. Louis Principia (Girls)

Sunday, December 3:

12:00 AM Moberly vs. Hallsville (Boys)

2:00 AM Chilhowee vs. St. Elizabeth (Boys)

4:00 AM Mexico vs. California (Boys)

6:00 AM Mexico vs. California (Girls)

8:00 AM Jamestown vs. Laquey (Boys)

10:00 AM Jefferson City Helias Catholic vs. Blue Springs (Girls)

12:00 PM Jefferson City Helias Catholic vs. Oak Grove (Boys)

2:00 PM Columbia Hickman vs. Washington (Girls)

4:00 PM Columbia Rock Bridge vs. St. John Vianney, Kirkwood (Boys)