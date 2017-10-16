Win tickets to ON YOUR FEET! at the Fabulous Fox

Do you have an inspirational love story?!! Someone who loves you through thick and thin?! Tell us about them and send us a photo of the person who supports your dreams for a chance to win a pair of premium tickets to ON YOUR FEET! at the Fabulous Fox Theatre November 7 – 19.

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. From international super stardom to life-threatening tragedy, ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

