Aldermen hope to hear from Interim Chief O’Toole

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Aldermen in St. Louis want to learn more about how police handled recent protests. On Friday, the Board of Aldermen passed a resolution, calling for Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole to appear before the Public Safety Committee.

Backers of the non-binding resolution say they want O'Toole to answer for the tactics used by officers during the protests which followed the Jason Stockley ruling. There is no word on if the interim chief will make an appearance at this morning's committee meeting.