Audit: $316,000 gone after Zeigler ex-treasurer indicted

ZEIGLER, Ill. (AP) _ An audit has found that a small southern Illinois city’s former treasurer who faces a federal indictment may have stolen nearly $316,000.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the audit for the city of Zeigler (ZIG’-ler) reports that former treasurer Ryan Thorpe allegedly stole the money from January 2013 to August 2017. A federal grand jury indicted Thorpe Oct. 3 on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of embezzlement, accusing him of stealing money during his time as Zeigler treasurer. Thorpe is to be arraigned Thursday before a federal judge in Benton.

The audit prepared by accountant Dennis Uhls also says Thorpe falsified city accounting records to try to cover up theft.

Thorpe’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment. Zeigler is about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan