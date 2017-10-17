× Bond set for woman who crashed into pond, left son behind

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ A judge has set $500,000 bond for a Cicero woman who faces drunken driving charges after authorities say she drove her vehicle into an Aurora pond, leaving her 6-year-old son in the car.

DuPage County prosecutors say 31-year-old Gladys Ruvira-Garcia appeared in bond court Tuesday morning. She is charged with three felony counts of aggravated DUI and several traffic offenses. Authorities say her sister, two teenagers and the boy were passengers in the car early Sunday when it crashed into the pond. Prosecutors say everyone but the boy escaped the sinking vehicle.

Aurora police rescued the boy, who prosecutors said Tuesday remains hospitalized in critical condition in a medically induced coma. Prosecutors say Ruvira-Garcia’s blood alcohol content was above 0.14.

Ruvira-Garcia is next due in court Oct. 30.