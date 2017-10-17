Concordance Academy of Leadership rehabilitates inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, 19,000 individuals are released from prison each year in the state. Almost half of them end up re-offending and back behind bars.

Concordance Academy of Leadership wants to reverse that trend by working with soon-to-be former inmates six months ahead of their release to offer employment, housing and legal assistance. They also work with them six months after their release, to make sure they don't return to prison.

Jeff Smith, Head of Community Engagement and Public Policy at Concordance, and Linda Robinson, a volunteer who works with these individuals, joined us at Fox 2 to talk about it.

Concordance Academy of Leadership

3rd Annual Event

Saturday, October 21st, 2017

6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

For more information visit: https://concordanceacademy.org

By Marquise Middleton