DVD Tuesday- Spider-Man and a lot of girls

Posted 9:59 am, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10AM, October 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _What do Spider-man, Lady Macbeth and some raunchy girls have in common? They're all new on DVD today.  Kevin gives you a preview of Spider-man: Homecoming, Lady Macbeth, Girls Trip & Step.