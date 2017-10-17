× Federal inmate sparred death penalty for fourth murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A federal inmate with end-stage renal disease has been spared the death penalty for his fourth murder conviction and the second committed while imprisoned.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that federal jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision Monday in the case against 61-year-old Ulysses Jones Jr. Defense attorney Shane Cantin says that means the slowing dying man will receive another life term when he’s sentenced.

The same jurors had convicted Jones earlier this month of using a makeshift knife to kill fellow inmate Timothy Baker as he slept in 2006 at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. Court records say another inmate survived being stabbed.

Jones also has been convicted of two robberies and murders in 1979 and 1980 in Washington, D.C., and another prison murder in Virginia.