× Former Kinloch fire district head gets probation for fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The former head of a small Missouri fire protection board was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Jayna Small, former president of the board of directors for the Kinloch Fire Protection District, and her husband, a former fire chief and mayor, stole the money and used it to for personal expenses. One $7,200 check Small wrote to herself when toward funeral expenses for her murdered son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Small’s husband, 51-year-old Darren Small, pleaded guilty a week after his wife pleaded in July to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and access device fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com