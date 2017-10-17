× Head on crash shuts down Highway 109 at Clayton Road

WILDWOOD, MO – A woman is in critical condition after a head on crash in west St. Louis County Tuesday morning. St. Louis County Police responded to the crash on Highway 109 and Clayton Road just before 11:00am.

A pick-up truck had been traveling southbound on Highway 109 when it struck a small SUV that was traveling northbound head on. The female driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. She remains in critical/unstable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Unit. Highway 109 is closed at Clayton Road while the scene is investigated and cleaned up.

38.596584 -90.640089