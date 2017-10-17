× Illinois State Trooper finds 62 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

EFFINGHAM, IL – An Illinois State Trooper discovered 62lbs of marijuana in a Toyota Camry during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 west of Vandalia Wednesday. Youzhen Huang, 24, of Philadelphia, PA faces charges for possession, delivery, conspiracy of cannabis.

Police pulled the silver vehicle over at around 4:30pm for following another too closely. The officer discovered the packages of marijuana in the trunk.

Huang and his passengers Liyang Zhao, 23, and Yong Da Huang, 21 were taken to the Fayette County jail. The Fayette County State’s Attorney and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

The street value of the drugs seized during the stop is valued at around $150,000.