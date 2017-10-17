Jackie Joyner-Kersee talks Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala at Four Seasons Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ There are very few world class athletes who continue to give back to their community long after their days dominating their sports. The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is one of them. It touches the lives of 3,000 children each year and she's not stopping.

The Olympic champion joined us at FOX 2 talk about her upcoming gala, Sequins, Suits and Sneakers.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala

Thursday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd St.

Downtown St. Louis

One.Bidpal.net/JJKGala/Welcome

618-274-5437

By Marquise Middleton