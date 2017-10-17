Jackie Joyner-Kersee talks Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala at Four Seasons Hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ There are very few world class athletes who continue to give back to their community long after their days dominating their sports. The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is one of them. It touches the lives of 3,000 children each year and she's not stopping.
The Olympic champion joined us at FOX 2 talk about her upcoming gala, Sequins, Suits and Sneakers.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala
Thursday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m.
Four Seasons Hotel
999 N. 2nd St.
Downtown St. Louis
One.Bidpal.net/JJKGala/Welcome
618-274-5437
By Marquise Middleton