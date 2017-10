Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ In terms of income, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows married women earn 20% more than women of all other marital status. Even more than unmarried men.

However, after divorce their income drops by nearly half. Attorney Jonathan Marks, with the Marks Law Firm, joined us at Fox 2 to discuss why this might be and how to plan both during and after divorce.

For More Information visit: https://www.themarkslawfirm.com/women-finances-divorce/

By Marquise Middleton