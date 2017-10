Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Back in September, Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis represented Missouri in the Miss America pageant. She was named first runner up.

The St. Louis University graduate is continuing her mission of promoting "United We Stand-Divided We Fall," which fights for equal rights and inclusion of everyone regardless of race or sex or sexual preference.

She joined us to talk more about it.

For more information visit: http://www.missmissouri.org/

By Marquise Middleton