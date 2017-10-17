Police and firefighters surprise birthday boys after guests don’t show

PEORIA, AZ (KTVK) — When over half the guests didn’t show up for their birthday party, two boys got a special surprise when Peoria police officers and firefighters stopped by.

Jessica Moreno said that she called the Peoria Police Department and asked if they could surprise the two boys, Javier and Sergio. According to Moreno, their birthdays are a month apart and she always has one party.

Moreno said before she knew it, police cars just kept coming. The officers brought them presents and the boys got to go inside a fire truck.

According to Moreno, Sergio said it was the best birthday ever.