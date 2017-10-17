Police bust felon for selling drug laced candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEYVILLE, IL – One man was jailed and charged with lacing candy with drugs. This happened just days before Halloween. Jerseyville Illinois police don’t think the drug laced candy was meant for trick or treaters but they are not sure, the suspect told police the tainted candy was to be distributed in Missouri. One woman said, “I think it’s terrible this really scares me.”

It’s the spooky time of the year. People in Jerseyville were frightened and not because of ghosts and goblins. One resident said, “It’s just a bad deal all the way around.”

31-year-old Brett E. McCloughan has been charged with 3 felonies, two related to possession and manufacture of drugs one for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He’s behind bars accused of lacing candy like this with a drug used to treat anxiety.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said, “They’re liquefying it and adding it to the candy either with droplets similar to how they use to do LSD in tabs way back in the day that’s how they’re doing it they’re then repackaging it sending it out.”

He feared if a child ate the drug candy the youngster could be hospitalized or worse.

The suspect was arrested in some Jerseyville apartments. Authorities believe it was a money-making operation, that they were selling each drug laced piece of candy for $5 to $10 at parties. The candy concealed the drug. Goetten added, “Avoid detection wherever they go thru an airport screener if they get pulled over by a cop they see this candy in the console they’re not going to think anything of it.”

Again, officials don’t think the drug operation was aimed at kids on Halloween, but they are not 100-percent sure. Parents should be on guard. Goetten said, “They need to be vigilant ever year but this year take an extra look at what your kids are bringing home.”

Bond for the suspect was set at $100,000.