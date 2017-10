Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis County committee may also be discussing recent protests at the Galleria Mall. The county's Justice and Health Committee meets at 3pm Tuesday in Clayton.

Tweets from protesters hint that they may go to the meeting to talk about the police response to last month's protests at the Galleria.

St. Louis County police say they used the least possible force at the galleria to restore order.