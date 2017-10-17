St. Louis County Council holds hearing on police protest response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The St Louis County Council's Justice and Health Committee held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon that addressed the interactions between police and protestors during a September demonstration inside the Galleria mall.

The hearing began at 3pm and has wrapped up. There were no police representatives present. A spokesman for St Louis County says this hearing involved discussions about issues that are under investigation and because of that Chief Belmar notified the Council he would not be here.

State Representative Staci Newman has called for an independent investigation.

St. Louis County Police have said the Galleria asked protestors be removed when a trash can was tossed and escalators blocked. Police say warnings were issued before arrests were made. Several protestors have said those warnings were inaudible.

Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray chaired Tuesday’s hearing.