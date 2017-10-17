Truck left to son stolen from Imperial body shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO – A Jefferson County family already in pain, now has to deal with another blow. In March 2017, Steve Welker passed away leaving behind a wife and twin 16-year-olds.

His son Cole Welker was left his father’s Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

This past weekend the family took the truck to a body shop in Imperial Missouri for an estimate to repair some damage on the vehicle. Sometime over the weekend the pick=up was stolen off Zieglers Automotive lot.

The family has been devastated by the theft. For Cole, the truck embodied his memories of his father.

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for the return of the truck.

If you have seen the truck, you can contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.