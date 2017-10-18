3 teens arrested for stealing dozens of pumpkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Three suspects were arrested in Maryland Heights for stealing dozens of pumpkins from area homes. Police caught them in a car loaded with 49 pumpkins. Robin Swahlstedt’s pumpkin was taken. She picked up her two stolen pumpkins from police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. She has surveillance video of one of the pumpkin thieves at work, taking them right off her front porch.

Police say it happened around 1:30 am Wednesday morning in two Maryland Heights subdivisions.

As police responded to calls about the thefts, Sgt. Jamie White went to a third subdivision on a hunch. And that’s when he found a small sedan loaded up with people and pumpkins. Officer Erica Stough is a spokeswoman for Maryland Heights Police, “Jammed pack that’s what it was they were all crammed in their it was amazing to see 49 pumpkins with three guys in that car…it’s good police work he’s been doing his job a long time it’s good police work.”

The suspects are all male, two are 18 the other is 16-years-old. Police are not sure of their motive. The pumpkins aren’t worth a fortune. Stough said, “$150 to a group of teens is a lot of money, especially high school kids I don’t know if they were going to sell them or prank somebody.”

Robin Swahlstedt said she was not happy with the thieves, “It’s ignorant, it’s mean and it’s ignorant.” She gave a big thumbs up to police for their quick work.