Chris Long donating remaining game checks to education equality causes

Former St. Louis Rams player Chris Long will donate his next 10 NFL game checks to organizations in support of equal education opportunities for students of all socio-economic backgrounds.

Long, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, launched the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow, which encourages fans and businesses to join the cause of education equality.

Long previously donated his first six game checks of the 2017 season to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia following a white supremacist march on the University of Virginia campus and subsequent violence.

The Chris Long Foundation identified three organizations in the four cities where Long has played during his career: St. Louis, Boston, and Philadelphia. Long has promised that whichever city ends up donating the most money, he will give an additional $50,000 to that city’s organization.