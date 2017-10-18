Documentary ‘For Ahkeem’ now playing at 24:1 Cinema in Pagedale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The documentary film, For Ahkeem, is getting rave reviews and it was made here in St. Louis. It's the coming of age story of Daje Shelton, a 17-year-student, who tries to complete high school.

For Ahkeem details Shelton's obstacles as a teen parent and living in a marginalized neighborhood on the city's north side. She, along with the film's Executive Producer, Jeff Truesdell, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more about the film.

For Ahkeem will run through October 26 at the 24:1 Cinema located at 6755 Page Avenue, in Pagedale. The two-year-old theater is run by Beyond Housing, an organization committed to the regeneration communities on the city’s north side, that provide a backdrop to the film’s coming-of-age narrative.

For Ahkeem’s limited theatrical run also includes theaters in New York and Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

To learn more visit forahkeemfilm.com

To purchase tickets visit 24-1cinema.com/movie/For_Ahkeem.