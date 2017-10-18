Driver left with no vehicle after accident on Friday the 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Angie Cipolla said it was all a blur. Her car was struck Friday morning shortly after 8 a.m. on her way to work. She was heading west on I-64 near Skinker when the contact sent her car spinning out of control. She made contact with another vehicle and hit the median. Her vehicle caught fire and was totaled.

Cipolla was able to run out of her car to safety. She took two pictures just in case insurance would need them. She says an older model white colored vehicle came into her lane and struck her vehicle. She suspects that car has some red paint and damage on the rear driver’s side.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident. They report the car that struck Cipolla did not remain at the scene. Cipolla only has liability insurance so she’s left footing the bill for a replacement vehicle. She is also facing medical expenses resulting from the crash.

“I was grateful that I was walking out of the accident versus you know what could have been much worse,” she said.

A GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/help-angie-survive-friday-the-13th has been started to help her replace her car and cover medical expenses.

“A friend of mine made that without my knowledge,” said Cipolla. “I got done in the emergency room and I mean I started crying when I saw that. It was really nice.”

She hopes police find the driver who left the scene. She also hopes other drivers see what can happen when a driver makes contact with another vehicle.

“It could have killed me very easily so it’s something for people to think about,” Cipolla said.

She said simple LOL could end a life.

“I don’t know if that’s what the person was doing but they were obviously distracted,” she said.